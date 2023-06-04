One More Productions Presents ALL SHOOK UP

ALL SHOOK UP! is showing from June 1st through July 9th at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.

The music of Elvis comes alive in ALL SHOOK UP! Inspired by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, ALL SHOOK UP! follows a small Midwestern town that is thrown into a frenzy with the arrival of Chad, a good looking, motorcycle-riding, roustabout, who rides from town to town with a guitar on his back, blue suede shoes on his feet, and a song in his heart. Repressed by their conservative mayor, the town begins to come alive once more under Chad's influence. Lovers meet, woo, pursue, and more, all in one zany night that will change the town forever. ALL SHOOK UP! is a rocking, heartwarming tale about following dreams, opening to love, and the power of music.

Based on the play Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare. The book is by Joe DiPietro. The music and lyrics are by Elvis Presley.

ALL SHOOK UP! is directed by Damien Lorton. The cast includes Giovanna Martinez as Natalie Haller, Hayden Magnum as Chad, Matthew Rangel as Dennis, Mary Desmond as Miss Sandra, Nickie Gentry as Mayor Matilda Hyde, Timothy Klega as Sheriff Earl, Aaron Gibbs as Dean Hyde, Emily Guerrero as Sylvia, Wyatt Buckle as Jim Haller, and Cassidy Love as Lorraine.

The cast also includes Liandra Benoit, Hannah Clair, Peter Crisafulli, Erik Diaz, Kara Dillard, Courtney Hays, Julia Iacopetti, Derek Isaza, Kady Lawson, Nate Nolen, Troy Ozuna, and Max Seigel as the Ensemble. The performances are backed by a live 5-piece musical ensemble on-stage.

THE GEM THEATRE, recently underwent a major reconstruction, adding a state-of-the-art sound system, newly refurbished theater seats, and a reconfigured stage. The theater also boasts a new $80,000 lighting system, three separate lobbies, and two separate concession areas and is ADA accessible. THE GEM is just moments away from the Garden Grove Freeway (22) and offers plenty of free parking.

Performances: June 3 through July 9 at The Gem Theatre, 12852 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA. Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night Gala is June 3rd.

Ticket prices are $50 general admission, $35 evening performances - Seniors (65+)/Children (12 and under), $40 matinee performances - Senior (65+)/Children (12 and under). Preview tickets are $30 each on June 1st and June 2nd. Student Rush tickets are $25 each on Thursdays and Fridays, available for purchase at the Box Office, one ticket per valid Student ID, cash only. Opening Gala Night Event tickets for Saturday, June 3rd are $80 each and ticket holders receive an exclusive invitation to attend the catered champagne reception Gala with the cast which begins at 6:30 pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call One More Productions at (714) 741-9550 or visit the website at Click Here.