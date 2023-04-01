National Musical Theatre Festival Hosts Weekend of Performance, Education, and Magic

The magic of musical theatre took center stage this past weekend, where students from more than 40 schools and performing arts studios spanning Florida to Guam competed in the 2023 Musical Theatre Competitions of America (MTCA). Over 200 awards were presented to winning individual and group performances across multiple categories.

Students aged 8-19 participated in two days of individual and group performances, masterclasses with professional theatrical performers, and individual workshops guided by the MTCA adjudication team, headlined by Broadway performers and special guests Nikki Snelson, Adam Jacobs, and Arielle Jacobs.

"MTCA was an experience I will remember for the rest of my life," said Finn O'Hara, one of the participating students in the festival. "The Masterclasses brought me a new appreciation for the craft I surround myself in. The performance opportunities gave me a really good idea of what working in the real world as an actor means, especially the open call."

Following the close of the competition on Saturday, the participating schools and students reconvened for an exclusive MTCA Performance, "Broadway Through the Years," as students cast from the Friday Open Call Audition performed live alongside the Broadway stars.

The show included standout individual performances from Adam Jacobs, who originated the role of Aladdin in Disney's Broadway hit musical, Aladdin, and as Simba in Lion King on Broadway, and Arielle Jacobs, who starred in In the Heights on Broadway as Nina and Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway. Nikki Snelson, who originated the role of Brooke Wyndham in Legally Blonde on Broadway, choreographed and performed alongside students in a tribute to Fosse.

"MTCA is the best Musical Theatre Festival around," said Snelson. "Students get fabulous training, stellar feedback, extraordinary performance opportunities, and lifelong memories. I am honored to be a part of the epic MTCA program. It is always one of the highlights of my year!"

The festival concluded with an electric awards ceremony at The Walter Knott Theatre within Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. Winning performers in each category were announced and brought on stage to collect their trophies and be recognized for their standout performance. Following the awards, students and directors enjoyed a day of fun at the theme park.

MTCA partnered with the MTF Educational Foundation to provide various performance and need-based scholarships for students to attend the 2023 festival. In addition, over $250,000 in scholarships were awarded during the festival to student participants for degree-based college programs.

MTCA's commitment to providing educational opportunities is unique compared to other competitions and festivals. Each student receives a personal workshop of the materials presented by adjudicators, offering tangible feedback that helps students elevate their performances for upcoming shows, college, or professional auditions.

"Attending MTCA was an incredibly positive and rewarding experience for our entire group," said Jackie Hammond, Producing Artistic Director at the Musical Theatre of Anthem. "The energetic staff, helpful adjudicators, and supportive students made for a weekend of extensive learning opportunities and extreme fun! I highly recommend MTCA for ANY group looking for a wonderful musical theatre journey!"

Registration is now open for MTCA 2024, which takes place February 9-11, 2024. Space is extremely limited.

About Musical Theatre Competitions of America

Musical Theatre Competitions of America (MTCA) is a national three-day creative collaboration among musical theatre producers, directors, costume designers, set designers, and choreographers that offers the highest quality performance-based educational opportunities for students across the country.

Established in 2005, MTCA stands as a pioneer among educational Musical Theatre Competitions. The festival brings schools and performing arts studios together for a collection of individual and group performances and master classes that provide opportunities for students to grow and learn from Broadway stars and experienced theatre professionals.

MTCA is guided under the vision of Directors Lisa Fry and Pia Patrick. Lisa and Pia have over 13 years of experience with MTCA and backgrounds in the performing arts education field. In addition, Lisa and Pia share an unequaled enthusiasm for teaching and helping students experience the art of musical theatre.

For more details about MTCA and updates regarding MTCA 2024, please visit mtcofa.com