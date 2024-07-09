MY (UNAUTHORIZED) HALLMARK MOVIE MUSICAL Comes to Irvine Theater Co.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irvine Theater Company will present the Orange County premiere of "My (unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical" with book & lyrics by Eloise Coopersmith and music by Roxanna Ward as part of Dr. Love's Rom-Com Experience, a one-of-a-kind event that includes using the neurologic Tuesday app (developed by bestselling author and TV personality Dr. Paul J. Zak to test audience members' compatibility. This event is a game-changing theatrical experience where love always wins and science is the matchmaker. This special limited engagement will play July 26th - August 10th on Fridays and Saturdays at Canvas, 17332 Von Karman Avenue #115 in Irvine.

Join in for the Orange County premiere of "My (unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical," a new show filled with good romance, cheesy tropes, and unexpected twists about a Super Fan crafting her own perfect Hallmark movie... until the characters start writing their own script! Will she fend off the fictional characters coming to life on her TV screen, as well as her own self-doubt, to fulfill the Hallmark creed that love always wins? Get your tickets now for a show that has delighted audiences on multiple continents and charmed critics, who have called it "incredibly clever" and "life-affirming"!

This innovative, feel-good musical is directed by Broadway veteran Anne Runolfsson and features the live performance of one actor (Eloise Coopersmith) magically interacting with multimedia video performances by eight dynamic musical performers (Nina Herzog, Benny Perez, Andrew Joseph Perez, Jim Blanchette, Tess Adams, Monika Peña, Maggie Howell, and Sam Labrecque). The virtual actors converse, sing, and dance with Eloise thanks to an expertly created multimedia presentation, directed by Crissy Guerrero. The hybrid movie/live performance allows audience members to escape with Eloise into the fantastical world of romantic movies.

Irvine Theater Company invites audiences to upgrade their theatrical visit with the one-of-a-kind "Dr. Love's Rom-Com Experience!" First, they will mingle with other theatergoers during our pre-show "Sip & Snap" Happy Hour reception, which features games and rom-com photo-ops! Following the performance, audiences are invited to join "Dr. Love's Match & Mingle After-Party," where they'll have the chance to use the neurologic Tuesday app (developed by Dr. Paul J. Zak, bestselling author and "Dr. Love" from "The Bachelor") to test your compatibility with fellow audience members after the show!

For Opening Weekend (July 26-27), Dr. Paul J. Zak will personally host "Dr. Love's Match & Mingle After-Party." This presents a unique opportunity for audiences to test their compatibility scientifically with the expert who developed the science!

"Dr. Love's Rom-Com Experience" is the perfect way to make new friends and perhaps add a little romantic flair to your summer... and it's only available at Irvine Theater Company!

Paul J. Zak is ranked in the top 0.3% of most cited scientists with over 200 published papers and more than 20,000 citations to his research. Zak's two decades of research have taken him from the Pentagon to Fortune 50 boardrooms to the rainforest of Papua New Guinea. Along the way he helped start a number of interdisciplinary fields including neuroeconomics, neuromanagement, and neuromarketing. He has written three general audience books and is a regular TED speaker.

His latest book, Immersion: The Science of the Extraordinary and Source of Happiness (2022), identifies the neurologic basis for extraordinary experiences and uses 50,000 brain measurements to show readers how to create high-impact marketing, entertainment, training, customer experiences, and employee experiences. After receiving his BA in mathematics and economics from San Diego State University, Zak completed his doctorate in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and completed post-doctoral training in neuroimaging at Harvard University. Zak has taught at Caltech, Arizona State University, UC Riverside, and USC Law. At CGU, Zak directs the Center for Neuroeconomics Studies. The general public will probably recognize Zak for his appearance as "Dr. Love" in the popular reality series, "The Bachelor."

Contrary to the saturation of physical fitness apps out there, the Tuesday App was developed by Zak as a way to track people's mental and emotional fitness. Paired with an Apple Watch or other smartwatch, Tuesday takes neurologic measurements to tell you what your body and brain truly love. On the eve of a new and improved version of the Tuesday app that will be released later this year, all audience members who purchase "Dr. Love's Rom-Com Experience" will receive three months of the Tuesday app free of charge.

