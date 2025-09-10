MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY to be Presented by Vanguard University Theatre Department

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vanguard University's Department of Theatre Arts invites audiences to kick off the holiday season with a witty, romantic, and heartwarming production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. This charming holiday sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice will run from November 20 - December 7, 2025.

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is a heartwarming holiday tale that whisks us back into Jane Austen's world where love, laughter, and family shine brightly. Our production adds a fresh dash of holiday cheer to this timeless story, reminding us of the light and joy Christmas brings. Gather your friends and family and step into the holiday magic waiting for you at Pemberley!"

-Director, Preston Butler III

Preston Butler III graduated from CalArts with an M.F.A. in Acting. He won Best Actor for his role in the West Coast Premiere of the Lortel Award-winning play "Pass Over." Preston has performed onstage internationally and at multiple Tony-award-winning theaters (Mark Taper Forum, South Coast Rep, Dallas Theater Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Cleveland Playhouse). He made his screen debut on "NCIS" for CBS network and has played the likes of Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, and Sammy Davis, Jr. Preston is a recurring character on the long-running VO drama "Adventures in Odyssey." Audio-book awards include the Odyssey Award for Excellence in Audio Production for Young Adults (When You Look Like Us), Sydney Taylor Book Award Silver Medalist (Linked), and the Christian Audiobook of the Year (The Action Bible). His skill set and range of roles have made him an actor to watch.

Miss Bennet synopsis:

This play imagines what the witty and vibrant Bennet sisters' world might be like two years after the end of Pride and Prejudice, the timeless Jane Austen classic. We get to revisit many of our favorite characters including Lizzy, Mr. Darcy, Jane, Mr. Bingley, and Lydia and finally get to know more about Mary Bennet, the middle sister who has been written off as a spinster who will never be married. Lizzy and Mr. Darcy have decided to host Christmas at their estate, Pemberley, this year, and Lizzy's sisters show up a few days early to prepare for the holiday. An unexpected guest sparks Mary's hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love. Multiple generations can enjoy this story together.

Cast includes Amanda Fagan, Ian James Miller, Shekinah Rainwater, Matthew Barge, Giana Garcia, Jordan Silva, Ruth Gray, and Nadia McGill.

Designers include Kaitlyn Campbell and Jim Huffman (Scenic Designers), Lia Hansen (Costume and Makeup Designer), Garrett Spady (Lighting Designer).

Crew includes Kaitlyn Campbell (Technical Director), Jim Huffman (Assistant Technical Director); Anabelle Collins (Stage Manager); Rylee Schmidt (Assistant Stage Manager); Ethan Shou (Assistant Lighting Designer); Bethany Thomas (Green Room Manager); Gracie Carbonetti - Norton, Faith Horne, Lia Louangamath (Costume Crew); Taylor Estrada, Carmela Miars (Props); Kaitlyn Campbell (Audio Supervisor); Julia Flores (Light Board Operator); Ellie Souza, Chase Pebelier (Lighting Technicians and Spotlight Operators); Montana Leyva (Sound Technician); Arabella Chrastina (Head Usher); Kendra Barnhart, Hannah Udvarhelyi (Box Office).

Production Staff includes Susan K. Berkompas (Artistic Producing Director); Natalia Isabel Elizalde (Assistant Director); Alyssa Kammerer (Production Manager); Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Dylan Cranford, Natalia Isabel Elizalde (Assistant Theatre Managers); Linda Isabela Rendon (House Manager); Amanda Fagan & Michael Oliva Hernandez (Marketing Assistants).

