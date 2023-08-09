LES MISERABLES Comes to Segerstrom Center For the Arts in September

Performances run from September 19 - October 1, 2023.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: South Coast Repertory Brings LA HAVANA MADRID to Mission San Juan Capistrano Photo 2 Review: South Coast Repertory Brings LA HAVANA MADRID to Mission San Juan Capistrano
Review: Remarkable New Production of RENT Takes Up Residence at Anaheim's Chance Theater Photo 3 Review: Remarkable New Production of RENT Takes Up Residence at Anaheim's Chance Theater
Photos: First Look at PIPPIN, Presented By Rubicon Theatre's 2023 Summer Youth Education P Photo 4 Photos: First Look at PIPPIN, Presented By Rubicon Theatre's 2023 Summer Youth Education Program

LES MISERABLES Comes to Segerstrom Center For the Arts in September

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, will play for two weeks in Costa Mesa at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Segerstrom Hall from September 19 - October 1, 2023. This timeless production is packed with breathtaking set designs, inspirational acting, and incredible music. Audiences will be fascinated as they embark on a historical journey that explores courage, passion, love, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me.  No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd return to the barricades to portray the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean’ and ‘Inspector Javert,’ respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,’ Christina Rose Hall as ‘Madame Thénardier,’ Haley Dortch as ‘Fantine,’ Devin Archer as  ‘Enjolras,’ Christine Heesun Hwang as ‘Éponine,’ Gregory Lee Rodriguez as ‘Marius’ and Addie Morales as ‘Cosette.’ Vivian Atencio and Cora Jane Messer alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.’ Henry Kirk and Milo Maharlika alternate in the role of ‘Gavroche.’ 

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Julie Cardia, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, David Young Fernandez, Michelle Beth Herman, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Sofie Nesanelis, Tim Quartier, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, Hazel Vogel and J.T. Wood. 

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. 

Boublil & Schönberg’s magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more.  Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.

To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain. It is currently on stage in London's West End and on tour in The Netherlands and Belgium with a new tour of Japan in 2024. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

The LES MISÉRABLES tour stage management team is led by Ryan W. Gardner with Claire Farrokh, Reed Jones and Tiffanie Lane. The LES MISÉRABLES associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Richard Barth and music direction is by Brian Eads. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.



RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
The Wayward Artists Wayward Voices Present THE QUEER COUCH Photo
The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices Present THE QUEER COUCH

The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices presents the World Premiere of a new work, The Queer Couch, by playwright B.J. Tindal. This absurdist comedy follows three college friends as they attempt to rewrite the 'High School Hierarchy' by posing as high school students themselves.

2
Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces Incredible Lineup Of One-Night Only Performances! Photo
Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces Incredible Lineup Of One-Night Only Performances!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced several spectacular one-night-only performances by celebrated artists from a variety of backgrounds.

3
Irvine Barclay Theatre Reveals Upcoming Season Photo
Irvine Barclay Theatre Reveals Upcoming Season

Irvine Barclay Theatre has announced more shows for its 2023-24 season. One of the most popular performing arts venues in Orange County, Irvine Barclay Theatre presents renowned artists in a wide range of genres, from jazz, classical, country, Motown, and global music, to comedy, dance, theater, captivating speakers, and more.

4
Timeless Classic MAN OF LA MANCHA is Coming to the Rose Center Theater Photo
Timeless Classic MAN OF LA MANCHA is Coming to the Rose Center Theater

Experience the timeless classic 'Man of La Mancha' at the Rose Center Theater. This Tony Award-winning Broadway masterpiece, running from September 10th to September 23rd, promises an unforgettable musical journey. Book your tickets now and be captivated by the indomitable spirit of Don Quixote.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid
Marina Youth Theatre (8/10-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Segerstrom Hall (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hopelessly Devoted: The Music of Olivia Newton-John
Samueli Theater (1/11-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wow… Can They Sing! Music Series
Festival of Arts (7/08-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
Segerstrom Hall (8/06-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Segerstrom Hall (5/28-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Festival of Arts Presents the Americana Music Series
Festival of Arts (7/07-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PABLO SÁINZ-VILLEGAS & ISABEL LEONARD
Renée & Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matt Doyle
Samueli Theater (5/02-5/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You