Kristin Chenoweth One Night Only At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth for one performance only, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:30 pm at Segerstrom Hall. Kristin returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts with a phenomenal program that highlights songs from her most recent album, For The Girls.

The recently released album For The Girls, debuted at #3 on the Current Pop Albums chart and #11 on the Billboard Top Albums chart. The album is a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history, particularly some of Kristin's heroes and friends. Guest artists include Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire. The performance at Segerstrom Center for the Arts will include Chenoweth's personally charged interpretations of classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand, Lesley Gore, Linda Ronstadt, Dinah Washington, Dolly Parton and more.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on Glee. In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, A Little Bit Wicked, which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List. She currently is appearing Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+ and the dark comedy The Bystanders on the Bleav Podcast Network. She also co-hosted Wicked in Concert on PBS with her Wicked Broadway co-star Idina Menzel.

Single tickets for Kristin Chenoweth at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $59 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Audience Advisory: Our updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. "Fully vaccinated" means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Those who are under age 12 and anyone without proof of being fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours (3 days) prior to entering the theatre.



Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Segerstrom Center.



Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.

For more information SCFTA.org.