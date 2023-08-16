Jessica Vosk and Mandy Patinkin Come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents two Broadway icons coming this Fall as part of the 2023-2024 Headliners series at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. The season will start with Broadway vocal sensation Jessica Vosk, known for her knockout performances in Wicked and Fiddler on the Roof, singing a program called California Dreamin’ on Friday, September 29 at 8 PM. Then Emmy Award® and Tony Award®-winning star Mandy Patinkin is in concert with Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano on Thursday, November 2 at 8 PM.

Later in the Headliners season, A Broadway Birthday! Sondheim, Lloyd Webber and Friends will host its celebration on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Tickets for all Headliners are on sale now and available for purchase at www.scfta.org.

California Dreamin’: Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon

Friday, September 29, 2023

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

“Jessica Vosk is, in fact, better than good. Jessica Vosk is better than great. Jessica Vosk is this generation’s Bette Midler, she is this generation’s Barbra Streisand, she is this generation’s Liza Minnelli.” - BroadwayWorld

Broadway vocal sensation Jessica Vosk—known for her standout performances in Wicked and Fiddler on the Roof—returns after sold-out shows in Samueli Theater with a new performance in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.



California Dreamin’ highlights Vosk’s love of the inspiring California songwriters of the 1960s and ‘70s, whose beautiful harmonies and trailblazing songwriting formed the soundtrack to her earliest musical memories. She celebrates writers including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, David Crosby, Linda Ronstadt, John Phillips and The Mamas & the Papas, the Eagles’ Don Henley and Glenn Frey, and others who created the West Coast pop sound that defined an era.

In a show created with renowned music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and acclaimed director James Darrah, who collaborated with Vosk on the fabulous Great Performances production “The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood,” Vosk takes us inside Laurel Canyon, the intimate California community that launched a thousand hits and ignited new directions in songwriting.



Hear Vosk’s rich vocals on songs she makes both “of their time” and of ours in a new performance from one of today’s most gifted and captivating performers.

For more information about Jessica Vosk please visit jessicavosk.com.

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Before he was an Emmy Award® winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony Award® winner and well-respected Broadway star, most known for playing “Che” in the original Evita. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive, presents the acclaimed actor/singer/storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer.

Being Alive is a collection of many of Mandy’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget. “Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song.

Don’t miss Broadway’s master songman, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, in his long-awaited return to Segerstrom Center!

For more about Mandy Patinkin, please visit mandypatinkin.org.