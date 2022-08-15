HAMILTON Comes to Segerstrom Center For The Arts Next Month

HAMILTON performs September 28 through October 16, 2022, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale at scfta.org, in person at the box office at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 or by calling (714) 556-2787.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

Lead support for Hamilton at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is generously provided by Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, CIBC Private Wealth Management, and Karla Kraft and Anderee Berengian.

Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel's on-site restaurant, Silver Trumpet Restaurant and Bar will be offering an exclusive matinee luncheon on September 29th at 11:30 AM, featuring a menu inspired by cuisine from Alexander Hamilton's life experiences, including his favorite dessert.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts recognizes Spectrum Reach as the official media partner for the 22/23 Broadway and Curtain Call Series.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 9 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $169 with a select number of premium

seats available from $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Costa Mesa engagement should be made through scfta.org."

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.