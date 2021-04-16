Free To Be Me Studio Dynamix Competition Team Selected for World Championships Of Performing Arts

Performance arts are something that can bring a remarkable amount of joy, self-confidence, and a sense of discipline to children and young adults. Free To Be Me Studio Performance Academy has built a remarkable reputation for excellence in this area building up its student's performance arts skills through classes, workshops, camps, and performance opportunities. In exciting news, Free To Be Me's Dynamix Competition Team, composed of members age 5 to 22, and with a record of winning numerous awards across the nation, has been selected to represent the United States at the 2021 World Championships of Performing Arts competition. The enthusiasm and excitement surrounding this amazing opportunity at one of the performing arts most well-regarded competitions is high and rising. Especially after all of the challenges faced over the last year.

"Last year at this time, my sole focus was to find a way, any way, to keep our company afloat despite the pandemic," commented Vanessa Knowles, founder, and director of the team and Free To Be Me. "I used the time to learn everything I could about different performance techniques, new classes to offer, and smarter ways to run my business so that it was better than ever by the time the pandemic ended. I had NO IDEA it would last this long. I knew giving up wasn't an option, but on the days when it felt scary and overwhelming, this team of remarkable kids and their parents gave me strength and inspiration. I've worked with kids for over 20 years and I've never seen a group be so passionate and dedicated to their craft. These kids know the meaning of hard work. I am so proud to have them receive this honor, and it's incredibly special after such a difficult year. They did it!!"

In addition to founder Knowles, other key parts of the team include choreographer Abby Kurtz, and Musical Directors Katie Bartosh Majors and Jamond McCoy. Currently, the team has four titleholders Ronnie Borhorquez (age six), Gwendalyn Heredia (age 13), Hailey Knowles (age 13), and Sr. Triple Threat holder and company dance captain Sofia Naccarato (age 15).

Parents are certainly counting the days to the exciting event, and are very appreciative of the academy and team's influence on their children's lives.

Hollie Bohorquez, the mother of Ronnie Bohorquez (six years old), recently remarked, "We had such an exciting start to 2020 with so much success, and then everything came to a screeching halt. This team has all worked so hard, and I can't wait to see all of that hard work pay off for them. It has been such a hard year for the arts."

Expect more news about the 2021 World Championships of Performing Arts event soon. The WCOPA is accepting submissions and auditions throughout the summer. Learn more about the WCOPA at https://wcopa.com.

For more information about Free To Be Me visit http://ftbeme.com.