Experience The Beatles At Segerstrom Center For The Arts with RAIN

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles, in celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road. RAIN is set to bring the greatest hits of this epic recording and many other Beatles favorites to Costa Mesa for a one night only performance on April 29 at 7:30pm. This mind-blowing tribute group takes audiences back in time with the legendary foursome, delivering a note-for-note theatrical event.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary English rock band, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Alongside state-of-the-art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers.

Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!

Tickets for "RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles" at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $39 on sale now. They are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. Group discounts for groups of 10 or more are available at (714) 755-0236. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.