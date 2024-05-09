Cantabile Youth Singers Will Perform WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A WOMAN TAKES POWER?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, May 18th at 1:00pm, Cantabíle’s award-winning advanced choirs (Aria, Vocalise, Bravi, and Con Brio) will present “What Happens When A Woman Takes Power?” as they share a preview of the eclectic and advanced repertoire that will be performed during Cantabíle’s summer tour to Australia and New Zealand. This program honors women as artists, leaders, trailblazers, and adventurers. The concert will also feature the annual celebration and send-off for Cantabíle's graduating seniors. The program will be held at First Palo Alto United Methodist Church.

Note: The program also celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Elena Sharkova as the Artistic Director of Cantabíle Youth Singers.

Russian-American conductor Elena Sharkova has been the Artistic Director of Cantabíle since 2004 and assumed the role of Managing Director in 2018. Under her leadership, the organization has grown from 80 to over 250 singers, has toured Denmark, Sweden, Spain, England, Ireland, France, Russia, Estonia, Finland and Italy, has performed at the American Choral Directors National (2019), Western Division (2016) and State (2018) Conferences, made two solo appearances on stage at Carnegie Hall, won gold medals at the 5th European Choir Games and the 2016 Golden State International Choral Trophy Competition, and released its first studio CD, “Music Down in My Soul.”

Founded in 1994, Cantabíle Youth Singers of Silicon Valley is an internationally recognized choral program providing world-class music education, vocal training, and performance opportunities to Silicon Valley communities. Cantabíle (kahn / TAH / bee / lay) is an Italian word, translated as “singable” or “song-like.” In a musical context, it refers to a smooth, flowing, and melodious style.

Through participation in weekly rehearsals, vocal masterclasses, seasonal concerts, collaborations with professional orchestras, festivals, recordings and touring, singers ages 6 to 18 engage their hearts, minds, and voices in joyful, creative learning that fosters such life skills as community building, arts appreciation and advocacy, pursuit of excellence, self-discipline, leadership, and teamwork.

Auditions for all Cantabíle choirs are available by appointment. Please visit: https://www.cantabile.org/interviews-and-auditions





Comments