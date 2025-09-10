CINDERELLA to Open Vanguard University Theatre Department 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vanguard University's Department of Theatre Arts will open its 2025-26 season with the magical musical Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. The production will run October 9 - 26, 2025, at the Lyceum Theater on VU's campus. A storybook classic with a modern heart, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella brings the beloved fairy tale to life with humor, charm, and a touch of enchantment.

SUSAN K. BERKOMPAS, B.F.A./M.F.A.

in Acting and Directing from CalRep; Professor Berkompas has served as Theatre Department Chair for twenty-four years at VU. She is a member of SDC, SAG, and AFTRA. She is the recipient of the KCACTF Excellence in Education and Gold Medallion awards and is an alumnus of Directors Lab West. She studied Shakespeare with Sir John Barton at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford. She is the founder and Producing Artistic Director of American Coast Theater Company, and she serves as department chair of theatre arts at Vanguard University where she teaches acting and directing courses. Sue has directed such shows as Othello, The Boys Next Door, Metamorphoses, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Crucible, Kiss Me Kate, Bullshot Crummond, and Life Without Parole. She has played such roles as Gertrude (Hamlet), Eleanor (The Lion in Winter), Blanche (A Streetcar Named Desire), Kate (All My Sons), Kate (Taming of the Shrew), Joy (Shadowlands) and Edith/Edie (Gray Gardens), Amanda (The Glass Menagerie) and Linda Loman (Death of a Salesman). www.SusanBerkompas.com

Cinderella synopsis:

Cinderella, the Enchanted Edition, is a musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale, inspired by the 1997 television movie with Bernadette Peters. It follows Cinderella's journey from being mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters to meeting the prince, falling in love, and achieving her happily ever after with the help of a fairy godmother. The Enchanted Edition offers a fresh and updated perspective on the classic fairy tale, blending elements of both traditional and modern interpretations. The musical is known for its heartwarming message and humorous elements, making it enjoyable for audiences of all ages.

Director Susan K. Berkompas; Choreographers Hannah Simmons and Susan K. Berkompas; Musical Director Scott Cokely.

Cast includes Arabella Chrastina, Kendrah Barnhart, Julia Flores, Faith Horne, Grace Carbonetti-Norton, Jordan Fan, Dylan Cranford, Hannah Udvarhelyi, Matthew Barge, Michael Oliva Hernandez, Kenneth Phuong, Giana Garcia, Carmela Miars, Christina Rose, Ellie Souza, Nathan Kibbe, Caleb Fenton, and Chase Pebelier.

Band includes Scott Cokely (MD and Piano), Brian Sherick (Keyboard 2), April Chocolaty (Swing Reed), John Ferrandini (Percussion), and Eby Viveros (Bass)

Designers include Kaitlyn Campbell (Supervising Scenic Designer), Sarah Snow (Scenic Designer), Lia Hansen (Costume Designer), Nick Wass (Projection Designer), and Ken Lennon (Lighting Designer).

Crew includes Kaitlyn Campbell (Technical Director), Jim Huffman (Assistant Technical Director); Natalia Isabel Elizalde (Stage Manager); Aurelia Morales (Assistant Stage Manager); Ethan Shou (Assistant Lighting Designer); Ruth Gray (Green Room Manager); Avary Morales, Morgan Garcia (Costume Crew); Shekinah Rainwater, Ian Miller (Props); Kaitlyn Campbell (Audio Supervisor); Anabella Collins (Light Board Operator); Julieth Valencia, Jordan Silva (Lighting Technicians and Spotlight Operators); Sarah Snow, Kathryn Rush (Sound Technician); Ashley Nunez (Head Usher); Montana Leyva & Nadia McGill (Box Office).

Production Staff includes Susan K. Berkompas (Artistic Producing Director); Hannah Jepson (Production Manager); Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Dylan Cranford, Natalia Isabel Elizalde (Assistant Theatre Managers); Linda Isabela Rendon (House Manager); Amanda Fagan & Michael Oliva Hernandez (Marketing Assistants).

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $22 for general admission and $18 for seniors, children, college students, and groups plus processing/credit card fees.

Performance dates and times are October 9,10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 pm; and October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 at 2:00 pm.

Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More