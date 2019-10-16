CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Comes to Segerstrom Center

The five world-class illusionists that make up the mind-bending theatrical production Champions of Magic are back on tour in 2019, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on November 23, 2019 in Segerstrom Hall. Audiences will experience some of the greatest magicians on the planet in Orange County, with a show that never fails to amaze.



Single tickets start at $39 and can be purchased online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; and United Airlines, Official Airline.





