Broadway And TV Star Ruby Lewis Teams Up With Hey Mister! For Holiday Show

Television and Broadway star Ruby Lewis is bringing holiday cheer to Orange County this Monday night, December 9th at Campus JAX with OC's favorite Hey Mister! Band. This one night only event will feature Ruby's soulful vocals along with Hey Misters! harmonies which have moved and mesmerized across the country. Joined by a 7-piece vocal band, the evening is guaranteed to get you in the spirit of the season. Tickets still available at www.campusjax.com/entertainment.

Ruby Lewis has appeared in numerous stage and screen productions following her first feature film role in 2006's "Another Perfect Stranger." Her work in musicals includes the Cirque du Soleil production Paramour, the role of Scaramouche in the First National US Tour of Queen & Ben Elton's "We Will Rock You", the tour of "Gypsy" as June, the First National Tour of "Grease" and the Second National Tour of "Jersey Boys" as Francine. She has starred regionally at Gateway Playhouse as Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" and at 3D Theatricals as Doralee Rhodes in "9 to 5."

Lewis has amassed a number of co-star, guest star and recurring roles on television, including the recurring role of Chloe on "Desperate Housewives" and a guest star on the much anticipated "Masters of Sex" for Showtime. Ruby is also credited with two more feature films, "1 Message" and "Pass the Light."





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You