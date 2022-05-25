BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Comes to Segerstrom Center For The Arts in February

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for their live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show, on February 23, 2023. The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be "taking the show on the road" for fans of all ages who will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they've never seen them before, featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

Tickets for "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $25. They are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. Group discounts for groups of 10 or more are available at (714) 755-0236. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.

