A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to South Coast Repertory This Holiday Season

South Coast Repertory celebrates the holiday season with the 42nd production of A Christmas Carol, a longtime Orange County favorite. The Charles Dickens classic, adapted by Jerry Patch, runs Nov. 26-Dec. 24 on the Segerstrom Stage.

SCR Founding Member Richard Doyle returns for his second year as Ebenezer Scrooge. His performances as the miserly curmudgeon in last year's production drew critical praise. And Hisa Takakuwa returns to direct.

"A Christmas Carol resonates deeply with me. It inspires me on a professional level and has become a beacon to me on a personal level," Ivers said. "Everyone who saw Richard Doyle take the top hat and scarf and make it his own last year knew they were watching something special. When you combine that with Hisa Takakuwa's knowledge and artistry, an outstanding cast and stellar creative team, you have a truly special holiday experience."

All in all, Doyle brings 37 years of A Christmas Carol experience to audiences. He has played many of the show's characters, including the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, Fezziwig, Scrooge's nephew Fred and both solicitors.

"This year will be slightly different, because this year, I will have an ownership of this amazing role I was charged with creating for the first time last year," Doyle said. "Now, rather than working to make it my own, it will be my story to tell. Actors are at heart storytellers and as stories go, this is a great one."

Takakuwa relishes her role as director. She served as assistant director for 14 years and also appeared in the production for 14 more. Her experience with the production, her skill working with the 16 children who alternate performances and the level of trust she inspires among both returning actors and newcomers adds to the quality awaiting audiences.

"I am honored to both shepherd the cherished legacy of SCR's A Christmas Carol and support beloved Founding Artist Richard Doyle as he continues to deepen and grow his Ebenezer Scrooge," Takakuwa said. "I am especially excited to welcome several new cast members into the A Christmas Carol family this year, all of whom are SCR veterans. As always, there will be a bit of new to keep it fresh for audiences, but never at the cost of the heart-warming and comforting holiday classic that so many hold as a family tradition."

Joining Doyle in A Christmas Carol's cast are Preston Maybank (Bob Cratchit), Michael Manuel (Ghost of Marley), Richard Soto (Ghost of Christmas Present), Jennifer Parsons (Ghost of Christmas Past), Melody Butiu (Mrs. Fezziwig/Solicitor), Tommy Beck (Young Scrooge), Larry Bates (Fred/Gentleman), Kelsey Bray (Mrs. Shelley/Pursued Maiden), Eduardo Enrikez (Joe, Young Marley), Michael Reese Shald (Topper), Erika Schindele (Belle), Nick Slimmer (Thomas Shelley), William Francis McGuire (Mr. Fezziwig), Elyse Mirto (Mrs. Cratchit) and Alicia Coca (Sally).

The understudies are Diana Burbano (Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Cratchit, Ghost of Christmas Past and Sally) and Michael Polak (Bob Cratchit Ghost of Christmas Present, Fred, Jacob Marley).

Maybank, Bates, Enrikez, Shald, Mirto and Coca are newcomers to this year's cast.

The cast is joined by 16 young performers, who are divided into two eight-person teams. The teams alternate performances. The child actors are students in the SCR Theatre Conservatory who auditioned for their roles after completing at least two years in the Conservatory.

The Red Team features Justine Roussel (Martha Cratchit), Maximillian Lalli (Peter Cratchit), Maddie Chung (Belinda Cratchit), Julia Ner (Tiny Tim), ChloeLux Phan (Teen Girl About Town), Tessany Azizi (Girl About Town), Max Zazik (Boy Scrooge/Oliver Shelley) and Ben Hacker (Turkey Boy)

The Green Team features Natalie Bright (Martha Cratchit), Matthew Chan (Peter Cratchit), Anabelle Green (Belinda Cratchit), Yunah Choi (Tiny Tim), Piper Huntley (Teen Girl About Town), Ashley Hong (Girl About Town), Isaac Person (Boy Scrooge/Oliver Shelley) and Vincent Logan (Turkey Boy).

The creative team includes Thomas Buderwitz, scenic design; Dwight Richard Odle, costume design; Donna & Tom Ruzika, lighting design; Dennis McCarthy, music arrangement/composer; Drew Dalzell, sound design; Dennis Castellano, vocal director; Kelly Todd, choreographer; Joanne DeNaut, CSA, casting and Talia Krispel, production stage manager.

A Christmas Carol received generous support from Honorary Producers Julianne and George Argyros/Argyros Family Foundation. The media sponsor is Orange County Register.

Tickets are now on sale and range in price from $35 to $101, with additional discounts available for children under 12. Tickets may be purchased online at www.scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555. More information is available at www.scr.org.