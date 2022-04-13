ZOEYS PERFECT WEDDING Comes to TheaterWorks This Month

TheaterWorks Hartford will present the East Coast premiere of Zoey's Perfect Wedding by Tony-winner Matthew López, the first Latiné playwright to win the Tony Award for best play. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, the production marks López's return to TheaterWorks Hartford following the celebrated 2018 production of The Legend of Georgia McBride.

Zoey's Perfect Wedding is a wildly funny play about love, relationship, expectations, and the courage it takes to find what truly makes us happy.

Running April 30 - June 5, 2022, in-person, with an opening on May 6, and streaming on demand May 23 - June 5, Zoey's Perfect Wedding stars Esteban Carmona, Hallie Eliza Friedman, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Rachel B. Joyce, Blair Lewin, and Daniel José Molina. Tickets are now on sale at www.twhartford.org.

Saying "I do" was the easy part. From the 2021 Tony-Winning playwright of The Inheritance, this hilarious commentary on commitment is every bride's worst nightmare. Disaster after disaster follow her down the aisle, from brutally honest boozy speeches to a totally incompetent wedding planner and friends too preoccupied to help with the wreckage around them.

Director Rob Ruggiero commented, "At its heart, Zoey's Perfect Wedding is about how we manage expectations. It's about the difference between what we think society tells us will make us happy, versus what actually does. Zoey hopes for this amazing fairytale wedding, then realizes during the disaster that it becomes what is truly important: marrying someone she loves and who loves her in return. It's no longer about impressing people or wearing the perfect dress-it's about celebrating love and focusing on making your partner feel heard and supported. What begins as a fabulous comedy, ends up an unexpected reckoning of marriage, love, and friendship. That's the brilliance of Matthew's writing. It's smart, funny, and delightfully disarming."

The additional creative teams includes Brian Sidney Bembridge (set and lighting design), Harry Nadal (costume design), Melanie Chen Cole (sound design), and Nicole Wiegert (production stage manager)

Performances of ZOEY'S PERFECT WEDDING will take place April 30 - June 5, 2022, at TheaterWorks Hartford's beloved home, located at 233 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT. Critics are welcome starting Thursday, May 5 for an opening on Friday, May 6.

The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sundays 2:30pm with no 2:30pm performance on May 15 and May 21.

In-person tickets are priced at $25-$65. On demand streaming tickets, priced at $20, are available March 7-20. All tickets can be purchased online at www.twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.

Zoey's Perfect Wedding contains adult themes and sexual language. The running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

TheaterWorks Hartford is a fully vaccinated house and requires all patrons to show proof of vaccination and to be fully masked inside the building.

Please visit www.twhartford.org for more information.