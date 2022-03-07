Yale Repertory Theatre Announces Complete Cast & Creative Team for CHOIR BOY

Yale Repertory Theatre will present a new production of Choir Boy by the theater's Academy Award-winning Playwright in Residence Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), directed by Christopher D. Betts, who made an acclaimed Off-Broadway debut earlier this season (In the Southern Breeze by Mansa Ra, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater) and will receive his M.F.A. from David Geffen School of Drama this spring. Choir Boy will be performed March 31-April 23 at the University Theatre (222 York Street). Opening Night is Thursday, April 7.



The production features music direction and vocal arrangements by Allen RenÃ© Louis, choreography by Amy Hall Garner, scenic design by Anna Grigo, costumes by Stephen Marks, lighting by Riva Fairhall, sound by Daniela Hart, UptownWorks, dramaturgy by Rebecca Flemister and Eric M. Glover, technical direction by Dominick Pinto, intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, casting by Tara Rubin, C.S.A. and Vanjah Alexander, stage management by Sam Tirrell, and assistant stage management by Joanelle Moriah.



The cast of Choir Boy is comprised of Jarrett Anthony Bennett, Gilbert Domally, Denzel Fields, Israel Erron Ford, Allen Gilmore, Anthony Holiday, Malik James, Aaron James McKenzie, Darian Peer, Wildlin Pierrevil, and Walton Wilson.



More about Choir Boy



For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical Black men. One extraordinary student, a gifted singer, has been waiting to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary school choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution and still sing in his own key? Brimming with soul-stirring a cappella singing, the joyously life-affirming play, Choir Boy, written by Yale Rep's Academy Award-winning Playwright in Residence Tarell Alvin McCraney, is directed by Yale School of Drama M.F.A. candidate Christopher D. Betts.



This year's Will Power! program, offered exclusively to New Haven Public School classes free-of-charge, includes study guides and other classroom support materials, along with limited engagement streaming of multi-camera video recordings of Choir Boy and Between Two Knees. There are no student matinee performances scheduled as part of Yale Rep's 2022 season.



Attendance Policies, Ticket Information, and Performance Calendar



Yale Rep's vaccination policy requires proof of a booster shot for all ticketholders who are eligible to receive it, in addition to the initial one- or two-shot vaccine regimen, along with a photo ID. ASTM (available on site), 3-ply, N95, or KN95 masks must be worn at all times while inside the theater; cloth masks are acceptable only when double-masking in combination with one of these approved masks.



Tickets $10 and $25 (all previews), $10 and $45 (weeknights), and $10 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Student tickets are $10 for all performances. Tickets are available online at yalerep.org, by calling (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street).



Thursday, March 31 8PM Preview

Friday, April 1 8PM Preview

Saturday, April 2 8PM Preview

Tuesday, April 5 8PM Preview

Wednesday, April 6 8PM Preview

Thursday, April 7 8PM Opening Night

Friday, April 8 8PM

Saturday, April 9 2PM

Saturday, April 9 8PM

Wednesday, April 13 8PM

Thursday, April 14 8PM

Friday, April 15 8PM

Saturday, April 16 2PM

Saturday, April 16 8PM

Tuesday, April 19 8PM

Wednesday, April 20 2PM

Wednesday, April 20 8PM

Thursday, April 21 8PM

Friday, April 22 8PM

Saturday, April 23 2PM Open Captioning, Audio Description

Saturday, April 23 8PM