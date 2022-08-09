Wine & Food Tasting Returns to the Warner in October

The Warner Theatre will hold its Wine & Food Tasting on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 7-9 pm, presented in partnership with The Cork Fine Wine & Spirits. The Cork will generously donate 10% of all sales that evening back to the Warner! General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $100. VIP ticketholders get early access to the entire event at 6 pm!

The Wine & Food Tasting is one of the Warner's largest fundraising events, spanning both the Main and Studio Theatre Lobbies. The festivities include wine, spirits, local craft beers, and food from the area's vibrant dining scene!

Join us in the exclusive VIP Room located in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, where you will be treated to specialized catering, chocolate samplings, private tastings of premium wines and spirits and live entertainment.

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org, call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180, or stop at The Cork Fine Wine & Spirits at 1597 East Main Street in Torrington.

The Wine & Food Tasting is sponsored by Thomaston Savings Bank.