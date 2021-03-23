Windham Theatre Guild Announces Upcoming 2021 Series

The Windham Theatre Guild has announced their 2021 Theatre Series of both live and virtual performances.

Coming up first on Friday and Saturday, April 9th and 10th is Last Gas by John Cariani, a comedy/drama directed by Jerilynn Labas. Last Gas is about Nat Paradis, a Red Sox-loving dad who manages Paradis' Last Convenient Store, the last place to get gas before the Canadian border. When an old flame returns to town, Nat gets a chance to rekindle a romance he gave up on years ago. But sparks fly as he's forced to choose between new love and old. A hilarious and heartbreakingly hard look at love lost and found, and at what it means to "get back to happy." Last Gas will be livestreamed performances on April 9th & 10th at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at http://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49698.

Next on May 21st & 22nd, is the classic musical Guys and Dolls, a musical fable of Broadway, based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon; music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Joe Swerling and Abe Burrows. Guys and Dolls will be livestreamed performances from the Burton Leavitt Theatre on Friday and Saturday, May 21st & 22nd at 7:30pm.

This summer come see Cry It Out, a comedy by Molly Smith Metzler performed in person on Friday and Saturday, July 23rd & 24th.

Coming in Fall is the moving drama Crumbs from the Table of Joy by Lynn Nottage. This will be performed in person on Friday and Saturday, September 17th & 18th.

And closing out 2021 is the show Now and Then, a dramady by Sean Grennan. It will also be performed in person on Friday and Saturday, November 12th and 13th.

For tickets and more information about each of the 2021 series, visit windhamtheatreguild.org.