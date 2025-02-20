Westport Country Playhouse Will Host an Evening of Cocktails, Fun Tales, and Backstage Tours in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will present “Get Ready for Theatre People! An Evening of Cocktails, Fun Tales, and Backstage Tours” on Monday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. In advance of the curtain rising on the Playhouse production of Paul Slade Smith's backstage comedy “Theatre People,” the special event will toast the Playhouse, its legacy, and the people who bring shows to life on its stage.

Sharing personal anecdotes from their roles at the Playhouse will be an alumni panel, including actors Mia Dillon, Keir Dullea, Joe Delafield, and Michael McCormick, former co-artistic director Anne Keefe, and more to be announced. Moderator will be Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director.

"There's nothing quite like theatre people—and Playhouse theatre people are in a league of their own!,” said Shanahan. “As we gear up for our wildly entertaining production of ‘Theatre People,' a play that celebrates the passion, humor, and romance of the stage, I'm thrilled for the Playhouse to host a special evening honoring some of its very own. It's a night to share stories, laughter, and friendship at a theatre we all cherish.”

In addition to the panel discussion, there will be behind-the-scenes tours led by Playhouse archivist and historian Bruce Miller, and a cocktail party. Discount ticket offers will be available at the event for performances of “Theatre People.”

“Theatre People,” playing March 25 through April 12, is written by West Hartford native Paul Slade Smith and directed by Mark Shanahan. The play is an adaptation of Ferenc Molnár's classic Hungarian farce, “Play at the Castle.” The witty comedy is set in 1948 in a Newport mansion populated with characters in love with theater: Charlotte and Arthur, a married playwwright couple; Margot, a celebrated ingénue; Victor, a narcissistic Broadway baritone; and Oliver, a young, insecure novelist; as well as Olga, an unabashedly unhelpful housekeeper. Filled with romance, misunderstandings, and surprises, the plot focuses on theatre people who are trying to write a surefire Broadway hit but create as much drama among themselves as on paper.

