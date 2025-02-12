Westport Country Playhouse Offers Presidents Weekend Discount

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Westport Country Playhouse will offer 25% off two-play subscriptions in recognition of Presidents Day, with the discount available online only from Saturday, February 15 through Monday, February 17. The special rate is for the final two shows in the Playhouse's 2024-25 Season of Laughter: “Native Gardens,” running from February 18 through March 8, and “Theatre People,” from March 25 through April 12.

To access the 25% two-play subscription discount, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/seasontix/ A code will be provided beginning Saturday, February 15, via the Playhouse website (westportplayhouse.org) and social media: Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse) and Instagram (wcplayhouse).

Westport Country Playhouse's “Season of Laughter” runs from fall to spring with a slate of five comedies ranging from family friendly plays to old-fashioned romps, each offering biting and topical humor. “Native Gardens,” a comedy about good neighbors and bad behavior, is written by Karen Zacarías, who was recently hailed by American Theatre magazine as one of the 10 most-produced playwrights in the U.S. Director is JoAnn M. Hunter. “Theatre People,” a throwback to the classic comedies of yesteryear, is written by West Hartford playwright Paul Slade Smith and directed by Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director.

“This winter, there's a lot of warm laughter filling the air at the Playhouse!,” said Shanahan. “As we continue our season of comedies, we're overjoyed by the response we've received from our audience. With the hilarious and sharp-witted ‘Native Gardens' up next, followed by the wildly funny antics of ‘Theatre People,' we're excited to share more joy, more surprises, and plenty of reasons to make you smile. We look forward to welcoming you at the Playhouse for a night of unforgettable performances that will send you home with laughter still ringing in your ears!”

In addition to the Presidents Weekend special promotion, the Playhouse regularly offers discounts on single tickets for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes. Details at: www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/

Playwright Karen Zacarías will visit the Playhouse to view her play, “Native Gardens,” during its run. She said, “I know that director Joann Hunter has assembled a remarkably accomplished cast, and I can't wait to experience their take on the play. It's always a joy to see how different artists bring new life to the story—I know this one will be something special.”

Paul Slade Smith, author of “Theatre People,” will join the Playhouse audience for a performance of his play in March. "As a West Hartford native, having a production of my play at Westport Country Playhouse with our amazing cast is a dream come true! I am excited to watch the audience fall in love with these hilarious characters!”

For full details on each play, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/native-gardens/ and https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/theatre-people/

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

Comments