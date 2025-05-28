Westport Country Playhouse Launches Classic Film Series with ROMAN HOLIDAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse will bring movies to town with the launch of a classic film series, beginning with the 1953 romantic comedy, “Roman Holiday,” starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, on Wednesday, June 18, at 7 p.m.

The screening will be followed by a talkback with Melanie Wyler, daughter of the film's director William Wyler, and Jay Rozgonyi, film studies professor at Fairfield University. They will discuss Wyler's career, particularly his work on “Roman Holiday,” with professional and personal anecdotes about the filmmaker.

“I'm thrilled that my father's cinematic legacy continues to engage and entertain generation after generation!,” said Wyler, a 40-year resident of Westport/Weston, who worked in public relations and marketing, and was a board member of the Women's Refugee Commission. Since retiring, she's volunteered with organizations in Bridgeport to support and connect with refugee, immigrant and undocumented families.

Jay Rozgonyi co-wrote and co-produced the 2025 feature-length documentary “Dear Willy: World War II through the Eyes of One of Hollywood's Most Prominent Couples,” the story of William Wyler's wartime filmmaking and the long-distance relationship that he and wife Talli maintained between the warfront and Hollywood.

“It's amazing that the man who received the most Oscar nominations for best director, and led more actors and actresses to Academy Awards, has been so often forgotten in discussions of the greatest Hollywood filmmakers,” Rozgonyi said. “'Roman Holiday' is a joyous example of his work—but one that also carries a serious message about the time in which it was made. Beyond the comedy and romance we clearly see the sense of morality and social conscience that made Wyler not just an exceptional filmmaker but also an extraordinary human being.”

“Roman Holiday” earned Audrey Hepburn an Academy Award for Best Actress as a young European princess who breaks off an official goodwill tour so she can see Rome incognito. While doing so, she falls for an American newspaperman, played by Gregory Peck, who serves as her tour guide. The film also earned Oscars for Best Story and Best Costume Design. Running time is 119 minutes. Rated TV-G.

The Playhouse's celebration of timeless films will continue with “Singin' in the Rain,” featuring Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds, on Monday, July 14 at 7 p.m.; “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” starring Gene Wilder, on Wednesday, August 6 at 6 p.m.; “The Sting,” with Paul Newman and Robert Redford, on Monday, August 18 at 7 p.m.; and Alfred Hitchcock's “Psycho,” featuring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, on Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each; $10 each for three of more films. General admission; seating unreserved.

For full details on the Playhouse classic film series, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/classic-films/

2025 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, song selections, dates, and times are subject to change.

