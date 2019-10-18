Waterbury's Palace Theater and Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Present CASABLANCA in Concert

The Palace Theater, Waterbury and the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra have announced a historic collaboration to commemorate the 2019-2020 season. The two organizations will join forces to present the beloved classic film, Casablanca, with live orchestral accompaniment on Saturday, November 2, 2019. The WSO, led by Music Director and Conductor, Leif Bjaland, will perform Max Steiner's glorious score live to the film against the stunning backdrop of the Palace Theater. Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in the 1942 film that won three Oscars, including Best Picture.

This rare opportunity not only offers guests all the romance of Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman amplified by the WSO's live performance, they can celebrate post-show by attending a VIP reception. Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, guests are invited to walk into ours! Join us in the Poli Club for a post-show reception with plentiful food stations and a meet & greet with WSO conductor, Leif Bjaland, who is celebrating his 25th anniversary season. Reception tickets are $55 and are sold separately from show tickets. Proceeds to benefit the Palace Theater & Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Annual Funds.

This extraordinary event celebrates special seasons for both organizations. The Waterbury Symphony Orchestra is honoring Music Director & Conductor, Leif Bjaland's 25th anniversary, while The Palace Theater is celebrating 15 years as Greater Waterbury's state-of-the-art performing arts venue. Both organizations are committed to improving quality of life in Northwestern Connecticut by connecting the community through arts. "This collaboration makes perfect sense. It is a great way to showcase the momentum generated when arts organizations in our region come together," says WSO Executive Director, Robert Cinnante. Frank Tavera, Palace Theater's Chief Executive Officer, agreed, "We are delighted to be bringing our organizations together for this exciting presentation of Casablanca, as we celebrate the Palace Theater's 15th Anniversary and Maestro Bjaland's 25th Anniversary. This collaboration highlights the Palace's historic connections to film and also our commitment to presenting live music performances. The Waterbury Symphony Orchestra and the Palace Theater enjoy a shared commitment to providing arts access and education to residents of the Greater Waterbury area, making this co-presentation a perfect fit for both organizations."

DATE: Saturday, November 2, 2019

TIME: 3:00 PM

VENUE: The Palace Theater, Waterbury

TICKETS: www.palacetheaterct.org, (203) 346-2000

This concert is sponsored by: Webster Bank, The Monteiro Family, the Republican American, WATR Radio, Thomaston Savings Bank, Leif Bjaland & Emil de Cou, the Connecticut Community Foundation, and the Waterbury Arts & Tourism Commission.





