Waterbury Area Businesses to Support Dueling Piano Arts Fundraiser

The Arts & Culture Collaborative, Waterbury Region, is bringing back the fun in fundraising, with the return of the dueling piano sensation, The Flying Ivories, on Thursday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

This special virtual performance is supported by "dueling sponsors" Ion Bank and Drew International. The event will also showcase the culmination of an online fundraising auction, sponsored by Post University, featuring art, performance and products of ACC members and supporting businesses.

Tickets for the April 29th event featuring The Flying Ivories are $25 each, which includes access to the virtual performance for an entire household. Visit www.waterburyregionarts.com for tickets and more details.

The auction, which opened on April 15, will run to April 28, and can be accessed online at: https://www.biddingowl.com/accwaterbury. Items range from theater and

symphony tickets to art, music, classes, jewelry and more. Goods and gift certificates have been donated from a host of ACC members including the Palace Theater, Waterbury Symphony Orchestra, Phoenix Stage Company, Seven Angels Theatre, Uniquely Yours Photography, Naugatuck Garden Club, Portraits by ShawnaLee, JT Art & Design, Gomez & Sadlon jazz duo, Brass City Ballet, Ogham Art, Mattatuck Museum, Main Street Waterbury as well as other supporters like O'Rourke & Birch Florists, Onyx II Fine Jewelers, Heritage Hotel and photographer Tim Padgett.

Proceeds will benefit the Arts & Culture Collaborative, which is an umbrella arts organization, under the auspices of the Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce Foundation, that promotes, connects, collaborates and advocates for the arts in a 16-town region in the Waterbury region and Naugatuck Valley.