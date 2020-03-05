Wagner's DER FLIEGENDE HOLLANDER Comes to the Warner as Part of the Met Live in HD Season

The 2019-2020 season of The Met: Live in HD will continue Saturday, March 14 with Wagner's DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. The 2019-2020 season is sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. A complimentary 45 minute pre-opera lecture by Dr, Marguerite Mullée will be offered in the Studio Theatre Lobby two hours before the broadcast, sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.

François Girard, whose revelatory 2013 take on Parsifal set the recent Met standard for Wagner stagings, now unveils a spellbinding new vision of the composer's tale of a cursed sea captain doomed to sail the open ocean for eternity. With sweeping sets by John MacFarlane, Girard's new production turns the Met stage into a rich, layered tableau reminiscent of a vast oil painting.

Valery Gergiev conducts a brilliant cast led by bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin as the Dutchman, with German soprano Anja Kampe making her anticipated Met debut as the devoted Senta, whose selfless love is what the Dutchman seeks. Bass Franz-Josef Selig is her father, Daland, and tenor Sergey Skorokhodov is her deserted former lover, Erik. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, The Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD Broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builder.

The Met: Live in HD Season is locally sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. The Met: Live in HD Lecture Series is sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You