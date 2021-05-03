Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WTG Presents GUYS AND DOLLS Livestreamed From The Burton Leavitt Theatre

Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway.

May. 3, 2021  

The Windham Theatre Guild presents the classic musical Guys and Dolls, a musical fable of Broadway, based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon; music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Joe Swerling and Abe Burrows.

Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Stream this wonderful show live from the Burton Leavitt Theatre on Friday and Saturday, May 21st & 22nd at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $15 and only 200 tickets will be sold for each virtual performance so get yours today at bit.ly/WTGGuysDolls.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Mia Cherise Hall
Mia Cherise Hall
Morgan James
Morgan James

Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories
New Date Announced for Kevin James at The Warner Theatre Photo

New Date Announced for Kevin James at The Warner Theatre

Out Film CT Announces Highlights for 34th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival Photo

Out Film CT Announces Highlights for 34th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival

Join Blues & Brews On The Patio at Cheney Hall Photo

Join Blues & Brews On The Patio at Cheney Hall

Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce Tribute Concert to be Presented By Rainy Day People at Chen Photo

Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce Tribute Concert to be Presented By Rainy Day People at Cheney Hall


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • The Hungarian National Ballet Presents DON JUAN
  • Academy Award Nominee Sally Kirkland To Lead Masterclass In Belgrade For New International Acting Program TIAS