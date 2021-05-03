WTG Presents GUYS AND DOLLS Livestreamed From The Burton Leavitt Theatre

The Windham Theatre Guild presents the classic musical Guys and Dolls, a musical fable of Broadway, based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon; music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Joe Swerling and Abe Burrows.

Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Stream this wonderful show live from the Burton Leavitt Theatre on Friday and Saturday, May 21st & 22nd at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $15 and only 200 tickets will be sold for each virtual performance so get yours today at bit.ly/WTGGuysDolls.