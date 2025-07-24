WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY to Screen at Westport Country Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse's classic film series will present the iconic family musical, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” based on Roald Dahl's enchanting tale, on Wednesday, August 6, at 6 p.m. The cast includes Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, and Peter Ostrum. Director is Mel Stuart.

Join the expedition visiting legendary Candy Man Willy Wonka, played by Gene Wilder. Coated with flavorful tunes and production design that constantly dazzles the eye, this effervescent musical never fails to enchant the young and old. On a whirlwind tour of Willy's incredible, edible realm of chocolate waterfalls, elfish Oompa-Loompas, and industrial-sized confections, a boy named Charlie will discover the sweetest secret of all: a generous, loving heart. The musical's soundtrack includes “Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination.”

Running time is 98 minutes; rated G. The Playhouse's celebration of timeless films will continue with “The Sting,” with Paul Newman and Robert Redford, on Monday, August 18 at 7 p.m.; and Alfred Hitchcock's “Psycho,” featuring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, on Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m., including a post-screening discussion.

Tickets are $20 each; $10 each for three of more films. General admission; seating unreserved.