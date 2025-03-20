WILD TAXI: A TRIBUTE CONCERT TO YUSUF/CAT STEVENS & HARRY CHAPIN is Coming to Cheney Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Satinwood's tribute WILD TAXI will features the music of legendary singer-songwriters Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin at Cheney Hall.

Featuring classic songs like "Cat's in the Cradle" and "Wild World" performed by members of Satinwood along with Harry's original drummer Howard Fields.

The WILD TAXI show features music from Chapin's 1976 album "Greatest Stories Live" and Stevens' "Tea for the Tillerman" released in 1970.

Event Details

Table Seating: $52

General Section:

Center Gold: $40

Center: $36

Left or Right Side Gold: $26

Left or Right Side: $22Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups of 10 or more

