WARNER CAMP 2023 Registration for Spring & Summer Camp Sessions Open Now!

Warner Camp (formerly known as the Summer Arts Program) includes sessions for both Creative Crew (ages 7-15) and Performance Lab (ages 14 - 18).

Dec. 09, 2022  

Join Warner Camp this spring and summer, presented by Education @ the Warner! The Spring session is from April 3 - 14, 2023, and the Summer sessions begin July 10, 2023.

Warner Camp (formerly known as the Summer Arts Program) includes sessions for both Creative Crew (ages 7-15) and Performance Lab (ages 14 - 18).

Creative Crew allows students ages 7 - 15 to explore and develop their artistic talents in an atmosphere of encouragement and enrichment. Students engage in daily activities such as Acting, Improv, Musical Theatre Choreography, Visual Art, Creative Writing and Story Crafting, Technical Theatre, and much more. Sessions 1-3 are each one week in length and feature a fun Share Day performance for camper's families at the end. Each session will meet Monday - Friday from 9 am - 3 pm at the Warner Theatre. Creative Crew sessions are July 10 - 28.

Session 4 is a 2-week Performance Lab for high school students from July 31 - August 11. This session includes the same range of activities and focuses on a full-length play production. Auditions are a week before camp starts, with performances at the end of the session. Performance Lab gives students aged 14-18 the opportunity to participate in a collaborative production experience. The program is designed to help them develop core theatrical skills including acting, singing, dance, and theater tech. Shows are chosen to challenge and excite students, giving them every opportunity to succeed on and off stage. Fully supported by the Warner's devoted staff, students work to improve self-reliance and group dynamics, culminating in an advanced, high-quality, stage performance.
Registration is open now!

To register and learn more about Warner Camp, please visit warnertheatre.org/warner-camp.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.



MISERY Comes to Nancy Marine Studio Theatre in February 2023 Photo
MISERY Comes to Nancy Marine Studio Theatre in February 2023
The Warner Theatre will present MISERY by William Goodman (based on the novel by Stephen King) in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre February 4 - 12, 2023! Stage @ the Warner 2023 Studio Theatre productions are sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.
Video: First Look at CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals Photo
Video: First Look at CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals
Get a first look at the world premiere of Christmas in Connecticut - A New Musical, running now through December 30 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.
National Theatre and Met Opera Come to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month Photo
National Theatre and Met Opera Come to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
Get ready for back-to-back nights of great opera and theater on the big screen! The Met Opera and National Theatre of London's seasons continue to be broadcast at The Ridgefield Playhouse as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series.
DARREN CRISS - A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month Photo
DARREN CRISS - A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse This Month
Glee's Darren Criss is set to make his Ridgefield Playhouse debut, just in time to get audiences in the holiday spirit! His tour “A Very Darren Crissmas” takes its title from his album of the same name, his first-ever full-length musical project.

