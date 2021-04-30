WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD By Joe Calarco to be Presented at Chenney Hall

Two opinionated women (one from a "Red State," one from a "Blue") are stuck together in an airport. Check out this insightful comedy by Joe Calarco to find out who is left standing.

A pair of women - strangers at the outset - are delayed at Reagan National Airport during a terrible storm. Patty from Tennessee is a chatty blue-collar southerner who's almost distressingly terrified of silence. Margaret, a reserved, educated, liberal, is an obsessive matron who so loved the Kennedys she named her children for them. It should be no surprise these women have conflicting opinions about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

While confining these two to a small table in an isolated airport corner could be disastrously explosive, this lively and insightful comedy will make you nostalgic for the brilliant writing in the old sitcom The Golden Girls with its weekly life lessons in men, children, politics, and sex after age 50.

Yes, Walter Cronkite is dead, but his wisdom and compassion live on in this charming little comedy about what might be possible if we Americans would stop all the shouting and, at least for one night, listen to each other.

NEW! Reserved Seating in both seating sections.

LIMITED SEATING! Due to social distancing, we will sell no more than 96 tickets.

NO IN-PERSON BOX OFFICE. All tickets must be purchased over the phone or online.

KEEPING YOU SAFE

Over the last year, we have worked diligently to develop a reopening plan that prioritized your health and safety. New procedures include scheduled arrival times, assigned seating, reduced capacity to allow for ample social distance, and much more. For a full list of safety and health policies and procedures, please visit www.cheneyhall.org/safety.

BY PURCHASING TICKETS, YOU ARE AGREEING TO ABIDE BY ALL LITTLE THEATRE OF MANCHESTER SAFETY AND HEALTH POLICIES AND PROCEDURES, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING: All patrons are required to wear masks. Masks must remain on the entire time. Masks will not be supplied at the theatre.