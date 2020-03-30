VIDEO: Long Wharf Theatre Releases Short Film About Going Dark

On Monday, March 16 Long Wharf Theatre proactively went dark to fight the spread of the virus. The announcement came as performing arts organizations and venues around the world announced closures of their own amidst escalating concerns about the global pandemic.

This short film honors the many professionals who have contributed their talent to the production of The Chinese Lady-one of the shows impacted by this crucial decision-as we stand in solidarity with gravely affected peers who have also closed their doors to safeguard the well-being of theatregoers and all.

Watch the video below!





