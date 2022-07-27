Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At ANNE OF GREEN GABLES World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals

Anne of Green Gables features book & lyrics by Matte O’Brien, with music by Matt Vinson.

Jul. 27, 2022  

Get a first look at Goodspeed Musicals' world premiere of Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical. Experience the classic story reimagined as a lively folk-rock musical that will inspire and entertain audiences of every age. The show runs through Sept. 4 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Anne Shirley just arrived on Prince Edward Island and she's already making waves. Adopted by siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, Anne is feisty, smart and eager to find her own place in the world. But is the world ready for her? Fall in love with the spirited redhead of the classic novel, now reimagined as a vibrant folk-rock musical for all generations. With bold choreography, witty humor and a revolutionary spirit, this is Green Gables as you've never seen it before!

Anne of Green Gables features book & lyrics by Matte O'Brien (White Noise, The Wonderful Mr. & Mrs. O'Leary, Peter & I), with music by Matt Vinson (Peter & I, Exiles in Paradise, Doing Nothing All Day). It is based on the novel by L.M. Montgomery.

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play





