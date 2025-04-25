VIDEO: First Look at Hartford Stage's ROMEO & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hartford Stage has released a video preview of its upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet, running April 17 through May 18, 2025 at the company’s downtown Hartford venue. Directed by Artistic Director Melia Bensussen, the new staging blends Shakespeare’s original language with rich Latin American cultural influences, choreography, and music.

The cast features Niall Cunningham as Romeo and Carmen Berkeley as Juliet, alongside Alejandra Escalante (Mercutio), Brandon Burditt (Tybalt), Juan Arturo (Benvolio), Eva Kaminsky (Lady Capulet), and Gerardo Rodriguez (Capulet), among others.

Design and production credits include choreography by Dale A. Merrill, scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, costumes by Fabian Fidel Aguilar, lighting by Dan Kotlowitz, and sound design by Darron L West. The show also includes student performers from The Hartt School through Hartford Stage’s longstanding training partnership.

Performances take place at Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street.

