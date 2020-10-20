Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Bryan Thomas Hunt and Kelly Sheehan Perform "Tap Your Troubles Away" From Goodspeed's SHAKIN' THE BLUES AWAY Virtual Gala

The gala premieres on October 29.

Oct. 20, 2020  

Shakin' the Blues Away: A Virtual Gala Concert for Goodspeed is going to be an event that you won't want to miss.

Premiering on October 29, this moving and uplifting evening of song and dance was filmed throughout the Goodspeed Opera House and features performances from an incredibly talented cast including Rashidra Scott, Alysha Umphress, Gizel Jiménez, Klea Blackhurst, Nicholas Ward, and Bryan Thomas Hunt and Kelly Sheehan.

Watch a special sneak peek from the Gala as Bryan Thomas Hunt and Kelly Sheehan perform "Tap Your Troubles Away"!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


