VIDEO: A Look at Shall We Dance from A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

Goodspeed Musicals is currently presenting A Grand Night For Singing: A Celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein, a celebration of the iconic musical theatre duo. The concert highlights over 30 Rodgers & Hammerstein's songs across their entire songbook.

A Grand Night For Singing runs through November 28th at The Goodspeed, 6 Main Street

East Haddam, CT 06423. More information & tickets can be found here.

Catch a glimpse of Jesse Nager and Jasmine Forsberg as they perform Shall We Dance from The King & I as part of Goodspeed's A Grand Night For Singing: A Celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein below.