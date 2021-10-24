Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: A Look at Shall We Dance from A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

pixeltracker

Goodspeed's A Grand Night For Singing: A Celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein runs through November 28th.

Oct. 24, 2021  

Goodspeed Musicals is currently presenting A Grand Night For Singing: A Celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein, a celebration of the iconic musical theatre duo. The concert highlights over 30 Rodgers & Hammerstein's songs across their entire songbook.

A Grand Night For Singing runs through November 28th at The Goodspeed, 6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT 06423. More information & tickets can be found here.

Catch a glimpse of Jesse Nager and Jasmine Forsberg as they perform Shall We Dance from The King & I as part of Goodspeed's A Grand Night For Singing: A Celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein below.

VIDEO: A Look at Shall We Dance from A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You

  • Joe Iconis, Tracie Thoms, Bonnie Milligan and More Join Rhinebeck Writers Retreat 10th Anniversary Fundraiser
  • STARS IN THE HOUSE Live at Town Hall Rescheduled to October 25
  • Derek Klena, Jenny DiNoia, and More Join BroadwayPlus for WISH GRANTED: BROADWAY'S BACK!
  • Limited Edition Al Hirschfeld Prints Signed By Broadway Stars, Now Up For Bids