UConn's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Goes Digital for Fall Events, Programming to Feature Kelli O'Hara & More

Events include Sugar Skull! A Virtual Día de Muertos Adventure, Pilobolus: “The Big 5-Oh!” and others.

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts will livestream four performances this fall on their new virtual platform, Jorgensen Digital Stage. The platform was created over the summer in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Jorgensen Digital Stage is as close as we all can get to live entertainment right now," said Rodney Rock, Jorgensen director. "We're dedicated to bringing back live performances when it is safe to do so - but for now, the virtual program we'll be presenting is our effort to provide much needed entertainment for our patrons and friends, as well as a growing virtual audience well beyond Storrs."

Jorgensen Digital Stage, created in partnership with OurConcerts.Live, has already had some success with its inaugural Midsummer Music series this past summer. The series featured three evening concerts by the Dover Quartet, live from Vail, Colorado - curated exclusively for the Jorgensen audience and featured live Q&As with the ensemble. The series drew online patrons from 19 states and Canada.

Patrons can purchase tickets for livestreams right from the Jorgensen website at jorgensen.uconn.edu. The fall series will include a mix of contemporary dance, multiple genres of music, and family entertainment.

FALL 2020 EVENTS ON JORGENSEN DIGITAL STAGE:

Sugar Skull! A Virtual Día de Muertos Adventure

Featuring Live Q&A post-performance

Sun, Nov. 1, 2:00 pm

Sugar Skull! A Virtual Día de Muertos Adventure tells the story of Sugar Skull, the charismatic candy skeleton, as he follows the music towards the ultimate party. During his adventure, he and the audience learn the true meaning behind the Day of the Dead.

Pilobolus: "The Big 5-Oh!"

Featuring Live Q&A

Thu, Nov. 12, 7:30 pm

The self-proclaimed rebellious dance company, Pilobolus, is celebrating their 50th anniversary on Jorgensen Digital Stage. The curated collection of archived performances will start with a historical overview followed by a live question and answer session with members of the company.

UConn School of Fine Arts Faculty showcase:

featuring Louis Hanzlik, Solomiya Ivakhiv and Eric Reed

With Special Guest Tanya Bannister

Featuring Live Q&A post-concert

Thu, Nov. 19, 7:30 pm

UConn's School of Fine Arts presents a delightful evening of chamber music featuring its own award-winning faculty in concert together at von der Mehden Recital Hall. The program will feature works by Florence Price, Anthony Korf, Paquito D'Rivera, and Johannes Brahms.

An Evening with Kelli O'Hara

Live from the Jorgensen Stage

Live Q&A with audience and interview with Director Rodney Rock post-performance

Sat, Dec. 5, 8:00 pm

Stage and screen star Kelli O'Hara returns to perform on the Jorgensen stage - but this time to a virtual audience. Known as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies, she will perform a collection of holiday favorites mixed in with classics from the Great White Way and the American Songbook.

Tickets to livestreamed events on Jorgensen Digital Stage must be purchased online. Patrons will receive order confirmation, PDF tickets, and access codes via email. In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Box Office will be working remotely. For questions and assistance, please contact the Box Office Manager via email at jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu. You may also leave a message for Box Office staff at 860-486-4227 and a representative will get back to you as quickly as possible.

Thanks to the Lenard Endowment, UConn students, non-UConn students and Connecticut youth (K-12) are invited to attend all Jorgensen chamber events for free, including the UConn Music Faculty Showcase on Nov 19. Students/youth need to email the Box Office at jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu to request access to any chamber performance livestreams.

A limited number of free tickets are available to current UConn Students to every performance. Due to COVID-19, requests for Student Rush tickets will be handled via email for Fall 2020. Please email your request to jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu between 8am-12pm the day of the performance and include your name and NetID. If you have been selected to receive a free ticket, you will receive an email with your ticket and livestream instructions. Free tickets are limited and are first come, first served.

