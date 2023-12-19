Tickets Now On Sale for Playhouse Theatre Group's Biggest Fundraiser of the Year, ENCORE! MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2024. The theme this year is MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH. The event will take place at The Hartford Club in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. The suggested attire is Mid-Century Modern. The evening will include dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, dancing, live performances, and more!

All proceeds from this unforgettable evening will help keep professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage and bring excellent theatre arts programs to children, youth, and schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy for years to come. This year, they are going retro (think Mad Men & The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), which will be fully realized through all aspects of the event. You are invited to join as a Sponsor or Advertiser for this unforgettable evening of fine dining, dancing, live and silent auctions, and the world class entertainment that only Playhouse on Park can produce. They will also raise a glass in celebration of their 15th Anniversary and go retro in a different way by reflecting over the past fifteen seasons at the Playhouse.

The evening will be hosted by award-winning actor Jamil A.C. Mangan (FENCES at Playhouse on Park) and the Playhouse's own Victoria Mooney. Guests can also look forward to dancing until midnight to the music of Latanya Farrell. More guest artstis to be announced soon!

Tickets, advertising, and sponsorships on sale now. Also, seeking unique contributions towards auctions. For more information on the event, or sponsor/advertising inquiries, please contact Emma Cook via email at ECook@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 ext. 15, or visit Click Here.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theatre for Young Audiences Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more. Playhouse Theatre Group must raise over $7m annually. ENCORE, if successful, has a major impact on their fundraising goals.