Tickets For Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Bushnell to go on Sale Next Week

The musical will begin performances in Hartford at The Bushnell on April 7, for a limited engagement of one week through April 12, 2026. 

By: Oct. 20, 2025
Tickets For Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Bushnell to go on Sale Next Week Image
Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, will go on sale to the public for The Bushnell engagement on Wednesday, October 29 at 10:00 AM. The musical will begin performances in Hartford at The Bushnell on April 7, for a limited engagement of one week through April 12, 2026. 

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as the 10th longest-running show in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

In Hartford, CT, Beauty and the Beast will play Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 PM, Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2:00 and 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30 PM.


