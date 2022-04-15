Three O.G. Bravolebrities Set To Spill The Tea For An Evening With The Celebrity Housewives At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Three queens of the small screen assemble for an evening of delightful tea-spilling when An Evening With The Celebrity Housewives Featuring Caroline Manzo (RHONJ), Vicki Gunvalson (RHOOC) and Jill Zarin (RHONY) comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, May 18th.

These OG Housewives take you back in time to the dawn of the Bravolebrity empire and dish on their rise to fame - and occasionally infamy - and how these Real Housewives became international icons. Grab a glass of your favorite social lubricant and get your questions ready: Broadway actor/producer/director Daniel C. Levine hosts the evening and the women will take questions at the end of the night.

The most dedicated fans also have a chance to meet the OG Housewives after the show, get a group photo, and even get in on a champagne toast with Caroline, Vicki and Jill! Part of the Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series. The media sponsor for this event is WEBE 108fm.

The O.G. Housewives feature Caroline Manzo, a beloved member of the original cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey whose popularity led to a spinoff show about her family, Manzo'd With Children, that ran for three full seasons on Bravo. Caroline is also an author, with her 2013 book "Let Me Tell You Something" dishing no-nonsense advice on life, family and friendship. Vicki Gunvalson is an original member of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast, appearing on an astonishing 14 seasons of the show.

Through divorce, relationship drama and countless personal highs and lows, Vicki won hearts and whooped her way up into viewer's hearts forever. Jill Zarin is an original member of the Real Housewives of New York cast, and her impressive work as a successful businesswoman, a philanthropist and a social butterfly made her one of the most memorable housewives in the Bravo cinematic universe. Her book "Secrets of a Jewish Mother" brought her wit and wisdom to the page back in 2010.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($75 - $90 | VIP Meet & Greet packages start at $100) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.