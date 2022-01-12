TheaterWorks Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant From CT Humanities

Connecticut Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has awarded TheaterWorks Hartford a $155,000 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant.

Like so many cultural organizations, TheaterWor­ks has experienced dramatic decreases in earned revenue over the course of the last 20 months. Despite producing continuously since the start of the pandemic, and innovating new virtual connections to a loyal audience base, TheaterWorks has sustained significant losses in their subscription base and in single ticket sales.

Rob Ruggiero , Producing Artistic Director said, "We're so grateful and indebted to CT Humanities for their generous support. At a time when arts and cultural organizations are sustaining heavy and continued losses in earned revenue, this size of an investment allows us to maintain production values, programming and artistic integrity as well as support our staff. Despite the difficulties in gathering, TheaterWorks Hartford remains committed to staying connected to the community in innovative and meaningful ways. Thanks to. CT Humanities - that remains possible"

TheaterWorks Hartford was one of 624 organizations in Connecticut that was awarded CT Cultural Fund support totaling $16M from CT Humanities. The CTCFOSG are part of $30.7M of support allocated to arts, humanities, and cultural nonprofits through CTH over the next two years by the CT General Assembly and approved by Governor Ned Lamont. The CTCFOSG will assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public.