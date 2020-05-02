TheaterWorks Hosts NEXT TO NORMAL Week Leading Up to Streaming Production

Shutdown Streaming
This week is Next to Normal week at TheaterWorks! The company is streaming its production of the show at 8 p.m. on May 8 to 10. In honor of the stream, a slew of events have been announced.

Next to Normal Week

Tuesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. - Conversation with composer Tom Kitt

Tuesday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. - "Living Room" concert with John Cardoza, who played Gabe in "Next to Normal" at TheaterWorks.

Wednesday, May 7, at 5pm - Christiane Noll, who starred in "Next to Normal", is a guest on "Get Sauced."

Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. - An hour before the first of the three screenings of "Next to Normal", the cast will reunite to share memories of the show and discuss what they've been up to since.

For more information, visit https://twhartford.org/.



