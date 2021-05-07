TheaterWorks Hartford Announces WALDEN At Riverfront Recapture

TheaterWorks Hartford announced today that they will partner with Riverfront Recapture this summer to present the North American Premiere of WALDEN by Amy Berryman.

WALDEN ­- a live immersive theatrical production ­- will run July 24 through August 22 at Riverfront Recapture's soon to be developed park located north of downtown Hartford just south of the Windsor border.

TWH Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said "We're so excited to collaborate with Riverfront. This past year we've stepped out to partner with friends old and new, innovating within our industry while bringing a full season of theatrical performances to Hartford audiences."

"I am so grateful that Mike Zaleski and the Riverfront team are willing to go on this adventure with us. Their newly unveiled property will be the site for an amazing production of Amy Berryman's WALDEN. I can't think of a better partner for this environmental, immersive experience."

Mike Zaleski, President & CEO of Riverfront Recapture added "We've always wanted to bring a TheaterWorks production to the riverfront, and we're thrilled that they're staging this innovative and interactive performance at our new property."

TWH is proud to be one of the few theaters nationwide that has continuously produced throughout the pandemic. WALDEN will be the 10th production in the 20-21 Season. TWH Artistic Producer, taneisha duggan added "In the spirit of what TheaterWorks does best, we couldn't be more excited to offer this breakthrough performance experience in Hartford. This is going to be a one-of a-kind theatrical adventure- and a first for Connecticut".

After returning from a year-long Moon mission, Cassie, a NASA botanist, finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods, where her estranged twin sister, Stella, a former NASA architect, has found a new life with climate activist Bryan. Old wounds resurface as the sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that broke them apart.

Tickets go on sale to the public in June. This production will have limited seating and conform to all current COVID safety standards and state requirements.

A filmed [LIVE} to stream version of WALDEN will also be available August 15 through August 29, 2021.