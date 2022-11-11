The Warner Will Screen FROZEN and CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS This Holiday Season

Movies @ the Warner presents FROZEN, Thursday 11/17 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The Winter Films Series will resume in December with CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS, Thursday 12/8 at 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

ABOUT FROZEN:

FROZEN dir. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, 2014. Cast: Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Santino Fontana.

A sweet, magical film filled with great music, likable characters, and striking effects, Frozen is a fairy tale about overcoming obstacles and the power of true love. Princesses Anna and Elsa are sisters and the closest friends until one day Elsa discovers that she can no longer control her power to create ice and snow. Terrified for the safety of her sister and everyone around her, Elsa isolates herself and vows to never feel any sort of passionate emotion again in hopes of suppressing her powers. But when Elsa comes of age and is set to be crowned queen, she must open the gates of the palace and let in the public, not to mention her sister Anna. Things go horribly wrong and Anna pursues her sister into the mountains in an attempt to save Elsa and reverse the deep freeze that Elsa has inadvertently released on the kingdom of Arendelle. Along the way, Anna joins forces with Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), an ice seller with a strangely close relationship with his reindeer Sven, and Olaf (Josh Gad), a goofy snowman whom she suddenly remembers from early childhood. In the end, Anna and Elsa discover that only by embracing their deepest feelings do they have a chance of saving themselves and the kingdom. Inspired by "The Snow Queen" story by Hans Christian Andersen, the film has plenty of quirky, lovable characters along with a nice blend of corny humor, serious sentiment, suspense, and peril. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel deliver rousing performances of great music that includes original songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and an original score by Christophe Beck, and the visual effects are simply stunning. "Frozen definitely succeeds in captivating audiences young, old, and every age in between." --Tami Horiuchi

ABOUT CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS:

CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS dir. Joe Roth, 2004. Cast: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis.

When their only daughter, Blair, leaves the family nest, Luther and Nora Krank (Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis) decide to book an island cruise to beat the yuletide blues and just skip the holidays. But their decision to boycott tradition has the whole neighborhood in an uproar. When Blair calls on Christmas Eve to announce a surprise visit with her new fiancé, the Kranks have just twelve hours to perform a miracle and pull themselves and their neighbors together to throw the best celebration ever!

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.