Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Warner Will Screen FROZEN and CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS This Holiday Season

The events will be held on November 17 and December 8, respectively.

Nov. 11, 2022  
The Warner Will Screen FROZEN and CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS This Holiday Season

Movies @ the Warner presents FROZEN, Thursday 11/17 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The Winter Films Series will resume in December with CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS, Thursday 12/8 at 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

ABOUT FROZEN:

FROZEN dir. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, 2014. Cast: Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Santino Fontana.

A sweet, magical film filled with great music, likable characters, and striking effects, Frozen is a fairy tale about overcoming obstacles and the power of true love. Princesses Anna and Elsa are sisters and the closest friends until one day Elsa discovers that she can no longer control her power to create ice and snow. Terrified for the safety of her sister and everyone around her, Elsa isolates herself and vows to never feel any sort of passionate emotion again in hopes of suppressing her powers. But when Elsa comes of age and is set to be crowned queen, she must open the gates of the palace and let in the public, not to mention her sister Anna. Things go horribly wrong and Anna pursues her sister into the mountains in an attempt to save Elsa and reverse the deep freeze that Elsa has inadvertently released on the kingdom of Arendelle. Along the way, Anna joins forces with Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), an ice seller with a strangely close relationship with his reindeer Sven, and Olaf (Josh Gad), a goofy snowman whom she suddenly remembers from early childhood. In the end, Anna and Elsa discover that only by embracing their deepest feelings do they have a chance of saving themselves and the kingdom. Inspired by "The Snow Queen" story by Hans Christian Andersen, the film has plenty of quirky, lovable characters along with a nice blend of corny humor, serious sentiment, suspense, and peril. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel deliver rousing performances of great music that includes original songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and an original score by Christophe Beck, and the visual effects are simply stunning. "Frozen definitely succeeds in captivating audiences young, old, and every age in between." --Tami Horiuchi

ABOUT CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS:

CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS dir. Joe Roth, 2004. Cast: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis.

When their only daughter, Blair, leaves the family nest, Luther and Nora Krank (Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis) decide to book an island cruise to beat the yuletide blues and just skip the holidays. But their decision to boycott tradition has the whole neighborhood in an uproar. When Blair calls on Christmas Eve to announce a surprise visit with her new fiancé, the Kranks have just twelve hours to perform a miracle and pull themselves and their neighbors together to throw the best celebration ever!

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.



The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen National Theatres JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN This Month Photo
The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen National Theatre's JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN This Month
The best of British Theatre will continue to be screened at The Ridgefield Playhouse when it presents National Theatre in HD's Jack Absolute Flies Again on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7pm. The evening is part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The Little Theatre of Manchester to Hold Auditions for THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN Photo
The Little Theatre of Manchester to Hold Auditions for THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
The Little Theatre of Manchester is holding auditions for its March/April Production of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, directed by Joe Keach-Longo.
The Castle Craig Players to Present EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD... (AND THEN SOME!) in Photo
The Castle Craig Players to Present EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD... (AND THEN SOME!) in December
The Castle Craig Players will continue their 30th Anniversary Season with Every Christmas Story Ever Told... (and then some!), running December 2-11 at their intimate Meriden venue.

More Hot Stories For You


The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen National Theatre's JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN This MonthThe Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen National Theatre's JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN This Month
November 11, 2022

The best of British Theatre will continue to be screened at The Ridgefield Playhouse when it presents National Theatre in HD's Jack Absolute Flies Again on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7pm. The evening is part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series.
The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen Encore Presentation of Met Opera's Production of Verdi's LA TRAVIATAThe Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen Encore Presentation of Met Opera's Production of Verdi's LA TRAVIATA
November 11, 2022

Verdi's La Traviata is the next Met Opera production coming to the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse. Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta—one of opera's ultimate heroines—in Michael Mayer's vibrant production of Verdi's beloved tragedy.
The Little Theatre of Manchester to Hold Auditions for THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIMEThe Little Theatre of Manchester to Hold Auditions for THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
November 11, 2022

The Little Theatre of Manchester is holding auditions for its March/April Production of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, directed by Joe Keach-Longo.
Westport Country Playhouse Board of Trustees Announce Managing Director Resignation
November 10, 2022

The Board of Trustees of Westport Country Playhouse announce the resignation of Michael Barker, managing director, effective November 1, 2022.
The Castle Craig Players to Present EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD... (AND THEN SOME!) in DecemberThe Castle Craig Players to Present EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD... (AND THEN SOME!) in December
November 10, 2022

The Castle Craig Players will continue their 30th Anniversary Season with Every Christmas Story Ever Told... (and then some!), running December 2-11 at their intimate Meriden venue.