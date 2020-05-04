The UConn Puppet Arts Program Presents The Making of PUPPETS HELPING PETS

The UConn Puppet Arts Program and Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry present an online live presentation titled The Making of Puppets Helping Pets: Abby Bosley's MFA Project, with UConn Puppet Arts graduate student Abby Bosley on Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. EST via Facebook Live on the Ballard Institute page (facebook.com/BallardInstitute/). A recording of the event will be available afterwards on Facebook and the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry YouTube Channel (youtube.com/channel/UC3VSthEDnYS6ZjOwzT1DnTg). Viewers are encouraged to watch the first episode of Puppets Helping Pets before the live behind-the-scenes discussion. The first episode is available on YouTube at: youtu.be/7-U_EOMIfMg.

Join UConn Puppet Arts Program third-year graduate student Abby Bosley as she explains the process of bringing her MFA project, Puppets Helping Pets, to life. Puppets Helping Pets is a social media service project that includes two "pup-pet" characters, Cleo and Wendy, who want to share ways to help shelter animals, and other pet-related information with humans. Abby will answer questions and share how the idea evolved, how the puppets were fabricated, and how she created a video with them.

For more information on Puppets Helping Pets, visit puppetshelpingpets.carrd.co and watch the first episode before the live discussion on Youtube at youtu.be/7-U_EOMIfMg.





