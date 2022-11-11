The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen National Theatre's JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN This Month

The best of British Theatre will continue to be screened at The Ridgefield Playhouse when it presents National Theatre in HD's Jack Absolute Flies Again on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7pm. The evening is part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series. A National Theatre production, Jack Absolute is a rollicking new comedy by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (Twelfth Night), based on Richard Brinsley Sheridan's The Rivals, a comedy of manners. July 1940. After an aerial dogfight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish. Back on British soil, Jack's advances soon turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own, very particular, terms.

Coming up next from National Theatre in HD is The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, in a version by Anya Reiss, on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30pm. Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke makes her West End debut in this 21st century retelling of Anton Chekhov's tale of love and loneliness, directed by Jamie Lloyd. Tickets are free for all students 18 & under! The series is presented with Support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($15 - $25), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.