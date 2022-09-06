Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory Presents THE NUTCRACKER

Performances are on Saturday, December 10 at 2 pm and 7 pm, Sunday, December 11 at 2 pm, Saturday, December 17 at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm.

Sep. 06, 2022  
The Nutmeg Ballet's beloved Nutcracker returns this winter, sure to ignite the imagination of children and adults alike! The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, an internationally recognized professional ballet training institution in downtown Torrington, presents two weekends of this timeless classic on the Warner Theatre Main Stage perfectly timed to enrich the holiday season.

Roles will be performed by The Nutmeg's own students. Guest artist, Thomas Evertz, accomplished German stage actor, will reprise his beloved portrayal of Dr. Drosselmeyer.

The Nutmeg's Nutcracker, under the direction of Victoria Mazzarelli, delivers an iconic story set to the masterful music of Peter Tchaikovsky. Featuring original choreography by Victoria Mazzarelli, Tim Melady, Susan Szabo, Denise Limoli, and Joan Kunsch, this production is visually stunning and sure to delight. The story is brought to life with sets designed by Roger LaVoie, costumes by Jenessa Urwin and Susan Aziz, and lighting by Brian Sciarra.

Take part in the return of a Holiday classic, at the Main Stage of the Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT. Performances are on Saturday, December 10 at 2 pm and 7 pm, Sunday, December 11 at 2 pm, Saturday, December 17 at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm.

To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.





