The Niantic Bay Playhouse Presents ANNIE JR. A Musical for All Ages

The Niantic Bay Playhouse has announced its upcoming production of "Annie Jr." This classic musical, which has captivated audiences for generations, is a heartwarming tale of optimism, friendship, and the power of love.

"Annie Jr." tells the story of a spunky orphan named Annie, who dreams of finding her parents and escaping the harsh life of Miss Hannigan's orphanage. When she is chosen to spend the holidays with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, her life is forever changed. Along the way, she discovers the true meaning of family and the importance of never giving up hope.

Featuring beloved songs such as "Tomorrow," "Hard Knock Life," and "Maybe," "Annie Jr." is a musical that will delight audiences of all ages. The show is directed and choreographed by Erin Sousa-Stanley, with music direction by Chris Stanley.

"This show is sure to bring smiles to audiences of all ages. This story of hope rings true for our theater company that has finally found our own home." said Niantic Bay Playhouse Executive/ Artistic Director Erin Sousa- Stanley.

The cast of "Annie Jr." features 42 talented actors from the local community, including Rhyan Sousa and Madelynn Justice as Annie. Jane Campbell and Molly Cooper as Miss Hannigan. Cameron D'Ettore and Croix Demars as Oliver Warbucks.

"Annie Jr." will be performed at the Niantic Bay Playhouse, located at 279 Main Street, Niantic, CT, from April 28-30 and May 5-7.

Tickets for "Annie Jr." are available now and can be purchased online at Click Here. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of "Annie Jr."!