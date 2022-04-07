The Mark Twain House & Museum Announces Operational Support From Raytheon Technologies

The Mark Twain House & Museum announced today that it is the proud recipient of a generous grant from Raytheon Technologies. The funding will support the National Historic Landmark's operations, allowing the non-profit to continue its mission to welcome visitors from around the globe to the home of Samuel L. Clemens ("Mark Twain"), and serve the educational and cultural needs of the community.

MTH&M Executive Director Pieter Roos states, "Raytheon's exemplary support of The Mark Twain House & Museum is deeply appreciated. Their investment in Mark Twain's historic home and our world-class museum will help us to continue to provide a superlative experience for school children, families, and tourists visiting the Hartford area. We are truly grateful for Raytheon's generosity."

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses a?? Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense a?? the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

As a global industry leader, we have a responsibility to commit resources and talent to help meet the needs of our communities and to build a better future together.



The Mark Twain House & Museum is the restored Hartford, Connecticut home where American author Samuel Clemens -- Mark Twain -- and his family lived from 1874 to 1891. Twain wrote his most important works, including Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court, during the years he lived there. The museum offers tours of the restored Mark Twain House, along with a variety of programs that celebrate and promote Twain's literary legacy.