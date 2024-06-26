The Bushnell to Present Comedian Ryan Hamilton in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Ryan Hamilton will be headed to The Bushnell's Belding Theater this fall. Hamilton, recently named One of Rolling Stone's "Five Comics to Watch", will be coming to The Bushnell in Hartford on October 5, 2024, at 7 PM.

Tickets for Ryan Hamilton go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, June 28, and will be available online at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capitol Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

About Ryan Hamilton

Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, Ryan Hamilton is one-of-a-kind. He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch, and recent appearances include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld as well as Gad Elmaleh at Carnegie Hall. Ryan has endeared himself to stand-up lovers far and wide, and his future is bright. In addition to regular television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour, you can watch his first stand-up special, the one-hour original Happy Face, on Netflix.

